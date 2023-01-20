Human Rights Commission raids Seshadripuram police station, rescues one from illegal detention

January 20, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday conducted a raid on Seshadripuram police station and identified and rescued a victim of illegal detention and arrest by the police.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s son Chandresh S., the police wing of SHRC raided the police station and found the illegal arrest of Sridhar R. by inspector Hemant Kumar since Thursday morning without complaint and FIR.

“Upon perusal of complaint, the chairperson of SHRC ordered an inquiry and referred the matter to a Full Bench. The date of inquiry is fixed on January 31,” SHRC said in a statement.

A release said that if the allegation made in the complaint is true, it amounts to violation of human rights of the victim.