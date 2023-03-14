ADVERTISEMENT

Human milk bank inaugurated at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences

March 14, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Hassan

HIMS to hold three-day medical exhibition from Thursday, March 16

The Hindu Bureau

A human milk bank was inaugurated at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan on Monday, March 13. The bank collects, screens, processes and dispenses breast milk for the needy babies.

The bank was inaugurated by Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, who is the minister in-charge of Hassan district. In a press release, the HIMS said the facility helps treat malnutrition in babies, adopted babies, and those babies whose mothers died after giving birth.

Naveen Raj Singh, principal secretary of the Medical Education Department and Dr. B.C. Ravi Kumar, Director of HIMS have appealed to the public to make better use of the facility.

Exhibition

The HIMS will hold a three-day medical exhibition beginning March 16. All departments of the college will put up booths with the intention of educating the public on various aspects of the human body and health.

Dr. Ravi Kumar said schoolchildren and the public could visit the exhibition between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all three days.

