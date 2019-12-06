Human Library event in city on December 8

A human library, a concept which seeks to replace books with humans, will be organised in Mysuru on December 8.

The first event of Human Library, Mysuru Chapter 2, will be held at Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts (MICA), 123-127, near GRS Fantasy Park at Metagalli in Mysuru from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on December 8, said a note from Pavithra K., founder of Human Library, Mysuru Chapter.

The human library aims to break past long-standing prejudices and stereotypes by creating a safe framework for conservations by using a library analogy of lending people rather than books. “It intends to generate greater human cohesion across various social, religious and ethnic diversities,” the statement said.

Human Library is a registered international non-profit organisation with its administrative headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “The notion of Human Library was initially launched in 2000 in Copenhagen and currently exists in more than 85 countries, known as ‘The Human Library Organisation’, she added.

Global work is coordinated by the headquarters and co-operation agreements are made and managed with local organisers across the globe. In India, Human Library is spread across various metropolitan cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, etc., the statement added. “The key is to create a society where everyone can coexist peacefully, irrespective of their social, religious, ethnic, cultural or gender backgrounds or identities, which ultimately comes down to understanding and social acceptance.”

“The lack of an impartial platform to challenge and help people look past stigmas, prejudices, and stereotypes that arise in a traditionally conservative country like that of India, has led to a rise in intolerance, violence and hate crimes. And this is where a venture like Human Library fits in. It is a way for people to reach out and connect with individuals in the community that they may not engage with,” Ms. Pavithra said.

The readers of human library have an opportunity during a planned event to borrow Human Books and to engage in conversation with the books. An event like this has the potential to acknowledge the need for a change in societal attitudes and encourage social reforms, she added.