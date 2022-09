THE HINDU BUREAU

MYSURU:

As part of World Heart Day, a human heart chain will be formed at the North Gate of Mysuru palace in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. Apollo BGS Hospitals has organised the programme in which District Health Officer K.H. Prasad, Mayor Shivakumar and Singer Harsha will participate. The cardiologists’ team of the hospital will be present.

