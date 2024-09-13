Human chain to be formed in Belagavi tomorrow

A human chain of a length of 145-km will be formed in Belagavi district on Sunday to celebrate International Day of Democracy.

Senior officials inspected on Friday the route in which the chain will be formed. The chain is aimed at creating awareness among the people about the Constitutional values and principles of democracy.

It will stretch from Salahalli in Ramdurg to Kittur.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan gave instructions to officials to make the necessary preparations.

He said that coordinated efforts are required to make the event a success. “The chain should be formed within the stipulated time as per government directives. Caution should be taken to ensure security and safety of participants and also, that movement of vehicles on the roads is not disturbed,” he said.

He asked officials to make arrangements for distributing drinking water, emergency medical aid and other facilities.

“Students, youth and members of organizations and the general public participating should not suffer any inconvenience,” he said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shindhe and Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled inspected the route for some distance and interacted with local officials.

Dr. Guled reviewed the security and parking arrangements being made.

Mr. Shindhe said that boards with instructions about where they should stand and how they can enter or exit should be installed to guide those participating in the human chain.

The officers visited Yaragatti, Halaki Cross, Inchal Cross, Kardiguddi, Salapura Cross and the outskirts of Belagavi city.

