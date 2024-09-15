Human chain formed in Yadgir, Raichur districts to mark Democracy Day

Several thousands of citizens, including school students, government employees, and activists from different organisations, took part in a human chain programme launched by the State government to mark the International Day of Democracy in both Yadgir and Raichur districts on Sunday.

The human chain, which started from Yaragol village, where the district border of Yadgir commences, passed through Yadgir city and several villages en route, and concluded at the Gugal Bridge constructed across the Krishna river in Deodurg taluk.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur flagged off the 61 km human chain near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Yadgir.

Meanwhile, Deodurg JD(S) MLA G. Karemma Nayak inaugurated the human chain at Allamaprabhu Temple in Gugal village.

In Raichur

A 109-km human chain crossed several villages and reached Rodalabanda village in Lingsugur taluk and entered Vijayapura district.

The Department of Social Welfare and other various government departments joined hands for this event, in which several thousands of people from different walks of life participated.

The State government planned a 2,500-km human chain from Bidar district to Chamarajnagar district to not only create awareness about the Constitution and values of democracy but also plant around 10 lakh trees on the occasion.

Both Mr. Darshanapur and Ms. Nayak appealed to the people, saying that it is necessary to strengthen the Constitution and protect democracy in a country like India where people from different faiths, religions, castes and languages are living unitedly.

“The nation is moving forward by following the principles of the Constitution architected by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The human chain, which aimed to create awareness about democracy, created a healthy atmosphere across the State and it will forever remain as a significant move,” Mr. Darshanapur said.

Elected representatives, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Executive Officers of the Zilla Panchayats of both the districts, senior officers and staff, women employees and school students were present.

