Human-animal conflict deaths: Ex gratia increased to ₹7.5L

The State government decision to hike the ex gratia for the family members of those killed in human-animal conflicts from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh has evoked mixed reactions.

Though the enhancement has been welcomed, it has transpired that the Chief Minister had originally approved a hike from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. This was at the State Board for Wildlife meeting on September 26 last year.

The issue was raised by Sanjay Gubbi, member of the board, who had argued that ₹5 lakh for a family who has lost its breadwinner was measly in the present times. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had approved the hike as per the proceedings of the meeting.

However, the final Government Order issued on January 7 had fixed the ex-gratia amount at ₹7.5 lakh.

Activists question revision

Activists have questioned the downward revision in the final order.

As per government statistics, 47 people died in human-animal conflicts in 2015-16, 48 in 2016-17, 36 in 2017-18, and 21 persons died in 2018-19. This works out to an average of 38 deaths per annum. Enhancing the ex gratia by ₹2.5 lakh would have cost the government less than ₹1 crore, say activists.

For the bereaved family, the loss of near and dear ones is incalculable and human life can never be compensated with money. But, an increase in ex gratia would provide the family financial security, activists said. Most human deaths occur in rural areas and most victims come from economically-underprivileged families.