Kanaka circle controversy ends in truce

The controversy over naming a circle at Huliyar in Tumakuru district after Bhakti saint Kanakadasa ended in reconciliation at Kanakadasa Guru Peetha Shaka Mutt in Belludi of Davangere district on Thursday, with two Kuruba community seers and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy holding talks.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of the mutt, Kanaka Guru Peetha seer Eshwarananda Puri Swami said that Huliyar circle would continue to be named after Kanakadasa, an icon of the Kuruba community, as agreed upon by everybody. A caste controversy had erupted following efforts to rename it after a Lingayat seer, the late Shivakumara Swami of Siddganga mutt.

The situation had got further complicated following allegations of Law Minister “insulting” the Kuruba seer in a meeting called to discuss the issue. On Thursday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had apologised to the Kuruba community over the turn of events.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after the meeting at Belludi, Eshwarananda Puri Swami and another community seer, Niranjananda Puri Swami, said they were happy since the board was reinstalled and there was a promise that it would not be disturbed. They called upon the community to not hold any more protests.

Eshwarananda Puri Swami said Mr. Yediyurappa and the State government had supported the Kuruba community. He added that Mr. Madhuswamy had instructed the police and other officers concerned at Huliyar to ensure that the community’s sentiments are not hurt.

Mr. Madhuswamy clarified that he had never objected the naming of Huliyar circle as Kanakadasa circle, but had only emphasised on the official procedures involved. Mr. Madhuswamy admitted that he had raised his voice while speaking with the seer at the peace meeting but not insulted the seer in any way.

‘Could have apologised’

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru that Mr. Madhuswamy could have ended the controversy with the seer of Kuruba community by tendering an apology. “Why did the CM tender an apology if there was no mistake by Mr. Madhuswamy?” he asked.

Huliyar bandh peaceful

The Huliyar bandh called by Kurubara Sanghagala Okkoota against Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy on Thursday was peaceful. All commercial establishments in Huliyar of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumakuru district remained closed. Banks functioned by pulling the shutters down. Holiday was declared for a few private schools and colleges. All government schools and colleges functioned as usual. The members of Kurubara Sanghagala Okkoota carried out a bike rally on the streets of Huliyar, shouting slogans against Mr. Madhuswamy and demanding his resignation.