Hukkeri meets CM, triggers speculation

A breakfast meeting between Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Congress leader Prakash Hukkeri in Belagavi has led to speculation that the former MP may be considering joining the BJP.

Mr. Hukkeri met the Chief Minister at a private hotel for half an hour on Sunday. This led to speculation that Mr. Hukkeri may be considering joining the BJP like his former party colleagues Shrimant Patil and Mahesh Kumathalli. Some pictures were even shared on social media about “the tallest Lingayat leader from Chikkodi region joining the BJP.” Mr. Hukkeri is supposedly upset with the Congress for ignoring his request for party ticket from Kagwad.

‘Not joining BJP’

He, however, clarified that he was not trying to join the BJP. “I did not go there for political reasons. I went to meet the Chief Minister to ask for additional funds for flood relief. I have no plans of joining the BJP,” he said.