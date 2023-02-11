Hugging with cow no longer recommended 

February 11, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

I am disappointed I won’t be hugging (with) a cow at Valentine’s. The government order has been withdrawn, and now there is no incentive. That famous question of the day, “will you be my Valentine?” would have been replaced with “How now brown cow?”

I always wondered what to do on Valentine’s Day. It is such a terrible day of the year, full of love and kisses and candy and flowers. Who can enjoy a day like that? For years I called it ‘Oh-my-god-it’s-here-again Day’ and searched for antidotes.

Fortunately, I was given one by the government last week. It was a simple, elegant solution: Forget human beings; hug a cow. February 14 finally had a purpose. The Beatles were wrong. Love is not all you need. You needed a cow too, I thought. I have lived a long and varied life, but I have never hugged a cow ever. Faults on both sides no doubt.

And then, praise be to the Animal Welfare Board of India, I had a chance to please my significant udder. You didn’t have to buy the cow dinner or jewellery or promise to marry it. Just run and hug. Or vice versa. Cow Hug Day might have seen a whole lot of startled cows in our land, not to speak of upset Valentines.

There was even a rumour that a large sum of money had been set aside as compensation for injuries from unco-operative cows, but that might have been just a load of bull.

Here’s a portion of the government’s original, wonderful recommendation: “In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual and collective happiness. Therefore all the cow lovers may also celebrate the February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy.”

But I wondered. Did we get the cow’s permission to hug it? Or would huggers have to face the Moo-too movement for outraging the animal’s modesty? What about getting the bull’s permission? And should you really be hugging your mother on Valentine’s Day which is about lovers?

But you can’t argue against emotional richness and collective happiness. Hugging is therapeutic too. The Gentle Barn in California, for example, has been offering “cow hugging therapy” for two decades now. You can only imagine the collective happiness there.

I remembered when you danced with your Valentine till the cows came home; now you prepared to dance with the cows till your Valentines came home. Such fun, and now it’s all cancelled.

The Animal Welfare Board of India shouldn’t give up. They can have plans for the future. Hugging with Horse on your birthday. Gutting with Fish on your neighbour’s birthday. Chasing with Cheetah on New Year’s. Endless possibilities.

From a West-influenced lovers’ day we came so close to converting Valentine’s into a day of national celebration: Forget the wine, bring on the bovine. But alas, no more.

(Suresh Menon is Contributing Editor, The Hindu)