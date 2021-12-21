Huge vacancies in varsities

Belagavi

21 December 2021 00:59 IST

A total of 2,266 teaching and 5,138 non-teaching posts are vacant in 23 universities of the State, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said in a written reply to a question by BJP member Shashil G. Namoshi in Legislative Council on Monday.

The total number of teaching posts sanctioned was 4,158. Of them, 2,266 were vacant. Of the total 8,447 non-teaching posts 5,138 were vacant. The most vacancies were in Karnataka University. Of the total 679 sanctioned posts, 431 were vacant.

