Huge protest in Hubballi over Anjali and Neha’s murders

Members of various communities and organisations led by religious heads including Sri Shanthabheeshma Chowdaiah Swami took out a huge protest march in Hubballi on Saturday condemning the murders of Anjali Ambiger and Neha Hiremath seeking stringent punishment of the accused.

The protest march, which began from Anjali’s residence at Veerapur Oni, covered the thoroughfares of the city before reaching the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle where a protest meeting was held.

Along with members of Gangamata community, members of various communities including Koli, Ambiger and Sunagar took part in the protest. Sri Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt also joined the protest, while Niranjan Hiremath, the father of student Neha Hiremath (who was killed last month) led the protest from the beginning.

Mr. Hiremath, although a Congress municipal councillor, has been vocal in his demand for changing the Police Commissioner in the wake of recurring instances of crime in the twin cities. He has also raised question over the Home Minister not visiting Hubballi to review the law and order issue, despite Neha’s case attracting widespread condemnation across the country.

On reaching the Kittur Chennamma Circle, the protesters burnt old tyres and formed a human chain to register their protest. A protest meeting was held at Kittur Chennamma Circle during which the younger sister of Anjali Ambiger collapsed while speaking on the stage, but recovered subsequently. Later, a memorandum was submitted to Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad seeking assistance to the victim’s family and stringent punishment to the accused.

Lad visits

Meanwhile Labour Minister and district in charge Santosh Lad along with MLA Prasad Abbayya met Anjali’s family in Hubballi on Saturday and consoled them. Asking Anjali’s granddaughter and her sisters to be brave, Mr. Lad handed over a cheque of ₹2 lakh from Lad Foundation. Mr. Lad said he would urge the government to hand the case over to the CID.

Mr. Lad’s visit led to a protest by BJP members led by Anup Bijawad who sought answers from the Minister for the delay in visiting the victim’s family.

Speaking to presspersons later, Mr. Lad and Mr. Abbayya gave reasons for the delay and said that Home Minister G. Parameshwara would be visiting Hubballi on Monday. Both of them expressed concern over the drug menace in the twin cities and sought the cooperation of the people in curbing the menace, which was affecting the youth throughout the country

Seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami also met the victim’s family and expressed concern over repeated instances of crime.

Another case

Meanwhile a case of duping a 16-year-old girl of ornaments worth ₹3.3 lakh has been registered against Girish Sawanth, the accused in the Anjali Ambiger murder case.

The Bendigeri Police have registered a case following a complaint by the mother of the minor. In her complaint, the mother has said that Girish had become friends with her daughter, while she used to go for tuition classes for six months.

“First, he had borrowed ₹8,000 from my daughter and then at different intervals borrowed various ornaments worth ₹3.3 lakh. My daughter had given the ornaments we had at home without our knowledge, but when she asked him to return them, he threatened her with dire consequences,” the mother said in the complaint.

