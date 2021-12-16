Huge hike in gallantry award cash prize

The Karnataka Government has revised the one-time monetary allowance meant for gallantry award winners. The Param Vir Chakra winners will now get ₹1.5 crore in place ₹25 lakh.

An official notification issued here on Wednesday stated that the allowance had been revised considering the amount prevailing in other States. The Department of Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation had recommended the revision.

Following is the list of awards and the revised one-time monetary allowance: Maha Vir Chakra – ₹1 crore (from ₹25 lakh), Ashok Chakra – ₹1.5 crore (from ₹25 lakh), Kirti Chakra – ₹1 crore (from ₹12 lakh), Vir Chakra – ₹50 lakh (from ₹8 lakh), Shaurya Chakra – ₹50 lakh (from ₹8 lakh), Army/Navy/Air Force Medal – ₹15 lakh (from ₹2 lakh), and Mention in Dispatches – ₹15 lakh (from ₹2 lakh).