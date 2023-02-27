HamberMenu
Huge crowds greet PM during road show in Belagavi

People were waving, raising slogans, singing songs, beating drums and holding flags

February 27, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd, in front of the Ravindra Koushik E library in Shahapur, during the road show in Belagavi, Karnataka, on February 27, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd, in front of the Ravindra Koushik E library in Shahapur, during the road show in Belagavi, Karnataka, on February 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Badiger PK

Huge crowds were seen on both sides of the route of the road show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Belagavi on February 27. The 10.5-kilometre road show took over 90 minutes from the time the PM got down from a helicopter in the KSRP helipad.

People were waving, raising slogans, singing songs, beating drums and holding flags.

Mr Modi stood on the footrest, on the left side of a black SUV, for most of the route. He waved to the crowd and smiled at them. He also picked up a few garlands and threw them at the people. In some places, he sat inside the SUV and waved to the people.

The PM stopped his vehicle for a moment in front of the redeveloped Shivaji Garden. He bowed at the door of the garden and to artists who were dressed up as Chhatrapati Shivaji and other heroes.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar walked alongside the PM’s convoy for almost the entire distance.

When the PM reached the main stage in Malini City, near the Bengaluru-Pune national highway, singer Vinayak More and other members of Swaranjali troupe sang the Nada Geete (State anthem).

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai felicitated Mr Modi. Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and Belagavi MP Mangala Angadi presented an idol of Saundatti Yallamma to the PM. MLA Abhay Patil presented a hand-stitched portrait of the PM to Mr Modi.

