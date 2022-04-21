Huge canvas at airport

Members of the Gulmohar BAG artists group will install a huge artwork at Belagavi airport in Sambra.

The 54-square-feet painting titled ‘Life Lines on Canvas’ is the image of a tree that has handprints of the residents of the city, in place of leaves.

Over 350 people, from schoolchildren to senior citizens, have put their hand prints. The image reflects the greenery of Belagavi and also signifies the importance of unity in diversity. Rajesh Kumar Maurya, airport director, has agreed to install it in the airport.

The painting will have a QR code, which will carry all the names of the participants.