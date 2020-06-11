Karnataka

Huge bills pending in key depts.

PWD, Water Resources alone owe ₹10,700 cr. to contractors

As the State is struggling to raise resources to maintain revenue expenditure, it is also under tremendous pressure from contractors whose bills are pending for payment. The two major spending departments — Public Works and Water Resources — alone have a total of about ₹10,700 crore payment due to contractors. Many other departments also have a pile up of pending bills.

Government sources pointed out that PWD has pending bills worth ₹5,200 crore and Water Resources has about ₹5,500 crore. “All efforts are now to prioritise projects and bill payments will come later. Government is under pressure from contractors to release the money. It is important because the contractor has to restart operations for which money is required,” government sources admitted.

Sources also said that only those projects that are identified as priority work would be receiving money. “This is to be identified based on how much money is required and how much is available. There is no scope for new works as already the cost of approved and ongoing works is very high,” he said.

Big ongoing works

The government estimate of big ongoing works is more than ₹55,000 crore, PWD alone accounting for about ₹29,000 crore. Sources confirmed that the allocation cut to departments would affect the capacity to execute these works too. “Priority will be accorded to only the much needed works,” said a source in PWD.

Multiple sources said that the State-funded projects could get affected drastically while the State is also expecting cuts for Centrally-funded projects. “The State finances are precarious and everyone knows about it. A guidelines issued by Finance Department recently also cautioned the departments to be alert about the Central funding to the projects that are likely to be cut,” said a government source.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 10:03:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/huge-bills-pending-in-key-depts/article31806470.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY