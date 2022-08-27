Hugar community persists in fight for ST tag

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the growing demand for more reservation benefits by various communities, a small community comprising of people who call themselves as “worshippers of Hanuman”, mostly from northern districts of Karnataka, has been trying hard to make their voice heard.

As per a rough estimate, there are around 2.5 lakh members of 10,617 families of the community, commonly identified as Hugar, Gurav, Jeer, and Pujar. They reside in the districts of Bealgavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Raichur, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Bidar, Bengaluru, and Shivamogga. They consider themselves descendants of ‘Hugar Madayya’ a contemporary of the 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwra. As per available data, literates constitute 45% of the community.

Akhil Karnataka Hugar, Gurav, Jeer, Pujar Samaj Seva Sangh, has been fighting against the “injustice” that had been meted out to them by dropping them from the list of the Scheduled Tribes for the last three decades. The community members say that although they are known by different names, they belong to one genus and their customary duties and functions were identical to those of Korav, Bhajantri, Nayak, and others, which have already been extended facilities and benefits under the Scheduled Tribes list. In the Central list they are listed under the OBC (other backward classes).

Not issued certificates

“We are not being issued caste certificate under 2A as our caste name is prefixed by ‘Lingayat’ in most of the school certificates. As Lingayat sub-castes are listed as OBC, the tahsildar refuse to give 2A certificate and instead issue 3B,” said Belagavi-based advocate Laxmikant Gurav who has been fighting for the cause.

The sangh represented by Arvind B. Hugar has already approached the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The PMO has forwarded the issue for action to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, which in turn has sent it to authorities concerned to consider the demand as per the prevalent law.

“So far 58 MLAs, 8 MPs and 9 MLCs of Karnataka have endorsed the demand and have written to the State and Centre recommending their inclusion under the ST category,” said H.B. Hugar, a former government officer from the community, who has been pursuing the issue religiously.

The community says it has been denied its rights of reservation. The community members held a symbolic protest in Bengaluru recently and have urged the Chief Minister to fulfil their rightful demand and are hoping for a positive development.