Hubballi’s pure vegetarian outlet Rarus wins best global cuisine restaurant award

April 29, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A Hubballi-based pure vegetarian restaurant, Rarus, has received the best global cuisine restaurant award at the Restaurant of the Year Award 2024 ceremony held in New Delhi.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor handed over the award to co-founder of the restaurant Vijay Mane during the national-level award ceremony organised recently by Merit Awards & Market Research, a Noida-based firm, a release said.

Apart from Mr. Mane, Rarus is co-founded by Prasad Patil, Shravan Kemtur and Prakash Baddi.

Receiving the honour, Mr. Mane said that Rarus was born to beat the boredom of eating the same or similar food in restaurants but present an off-beat cuisine.

He said that the national-level award will further strengthen their plan to build a network of Rarus restaurants in multiple cities. The Hubballi outlet of Rarus is located in Dollars Colony, off Gokul Road, the release said.

