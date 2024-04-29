ADVERTISEMENT

Hubballi’s pure vegetarian outlet Rarus wins best global cuisine restaurant award

April 29, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The restaurant, located in Dollars Colony off Gokul Road, aims to beat the boredom of eating the same food with off-beat cuisine

The Hindu Bureau

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor presenting the award to co-founder of Rarus Vijay Mane during the national-level award ceremony organised in New Delhi recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Hubballi-based pure vegetarian restaurant, Rarus, has received the best global cuisine restaurant award at the Restaurant of the Year Award 2024 ceremony held in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor handed over the award to co-founder of the restaurant Vijay Mane during the national-level award ceremony organised recently by Merit Awards & Market Research, a Noida-based firm, a release said.

Apart from Mr. Mane, Rarus is co-founded by Prasad Patil, Shravan Kemtur and Prakash Baddi.

Receiving the honour, Mr. Mane said that Rarus was born to beat the boredom of eating the same or similar food in restaurants but present an off-beat cuisine.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that the national-level award will further strengthen their plan to build a network of Rarus restaurants in multiple cities. The Hubballi outlet of Rarus is located in Dollars Colony, off Gokul Road, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US