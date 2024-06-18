Hubballi will benefit only when Infosys centre becomes fully operational, says Arvind Bellad

Responding to the Infosys’ announcement of incentivising its staff willing to relocate to its Development Centre in Hubballi, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad has maintained that Hubballi and North Karnataka would benefit only when the centre is fully operational and asked the IT firm to ensure that such measures are not another ‘PR exercise’.

“Infosys should implement its announcements fully and not treat them as mere PR exercises,” Mr. Bellad, who is also MLA of the area where the centre is located, posted on a social media platform.

During the Budget session of the Karnataka Assembly, Mr. Bellad had raised the issue regarding Infosys Development Centre in Hubballi. “Infosys was granted 58 acres of land in the constituency with the aim of fostering employment for the entire North Karnataka region. However, it has failed to deliver job creation. As a representative of the constituency, I can no longer face the farmers whom I had assured about the project’s potential. It is time for Infosys to face the consequences and for the government to reclaim the land if necessary,” he had argued on the floor of the Assembly.

“The fight for a fully operational Infosys in Hubballi has been on since 2015,” he pointed out and said a fully operational Infosys would significantly benefit the region by generating Group C and D jobs locally, which are crucial for the economic development of the community.

New transfer policy

In response to the concern, Infosys had announced a new transfer policy. On Monday, Infosys stated that employees willing to relocate to its Development Centre in Hubballi will be incentivized as part of this policy.

“The 50-acre Development Centre, built in 2022 can accommodate 5,000 employees. Employees are being offered incentives up to ₹8 lakh for relocation,” Mr. Bellad pointed out.

In the same post, he mentioned that the initiative would strengthen Infosys’ operations and create direct and indirect employment opportunities, reuniting families and boosting regional development. “This will be a significant win for the people of North Karnataka only if Infosys transfers and recruits people for the Hubballi campus, rather than this just being another PR exercise,” he added.