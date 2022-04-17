Hubballi violence will be probed from all angles: Araga

‘Police are also trying to find out who brought heaps of stones found near places of violence’

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that the police would investigate the violence in Hubballi from all angles and nab the offenders.

“The investigation is under way. The police are trying to get details about the heaps of stones found near the places of violence. We will shortly come to know who brought the stones and for what purpose. We will take stringent legal action against the offenders, no matter which religion they belong to,” Mr. Jnanendra told mediapersons at Hosapete on Sunday.

Upholding people’s right to protest against injustice, the Home Minister advised against breaking the laws of the land in the name of protest. “One should not take the law into their own hands. Everyone has the right to agitate. But, breaking laws in the name of protest and damaging public property and injuring people is a crime,” Mr. Jnanendra said.

Terming the incident spontaneous, the Home Minister appreciated the police for their swift response and action to bring the situation under control.

“I thanked the police for their quick response and efforts to bring the situation under control within one-and-a-half hours,” Mr. Jnanendra said.

When asked about the action taken against those who shared the objectionable poster on social media, Mr. Jnanendra said a complaint was registered and an investigation initiated as per the provisions of law.

“But, over a thousand people gathered outside the police station and resorted to violence. Police vehicles were damaged. Many policemen are injured and being treated at the hospital. Additional forces are summoned and deployed to maintain law and order. We won’t let anyone who breaks the law go scot-free. Some have been already arrested,” Mr. Jnanendra said pointing to the similarities between the Hubballi violence and D.J. Halli and K.J. Halli violence in Bengaluru.