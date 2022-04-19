Hubballi violence: Karnataka CM denies any innocent was arrested

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: File photo

April 19, 2022 11:38 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in Chikkamagaluru for the first time after assuming charge as CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai denied allegation that innocent persons were arrested by the police in Hubballi. “No innocent person has been arrested in connection with the violence in Hubballi,” he told journalists on April 19.

Speaking to mediapersons during his visit to Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district, he said, “The police have arrested those involved in the crime based on evidence. The opposition parties’ comments on the arrest are expected. But, what the people say is important.”

Mr. Bommai is in Chikkamagaluru for the first time after assuming charge as CM. He is visiting the Sringeri temple and Hariharapura before leaving for Shivamogga where he would be attending a BJP party meeting.