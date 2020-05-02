Hubballi violence: HC grants bail to six women

The High Court of Karnataka has imposed a unique condition while granting bail to six women, asking them not to step out of their houses till the government lifts the lockdown. These women were accused of violating lockdown norms and pelting stones at the police in Hubballi.

Viewing seriously the incident of lockdown violations, the court declined to grant bail to Khaza and sixteen other men, who were also arraigned as main accused along with the six women.

Observing that it is granting bail taking a lenient view as the accused women have young children to take care of, the court also directed Shabana M. Ron and five other accused to regularly adhere to the instructions issued by the government for the control of COVID-19.

The bail granted will automatically get cancelled if they violate any conditions, the court said while also directing them to furnish a bond of ₹50,000 and a surety for a like sum.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar passed the order while disposing of petitions filed by Shabana and 22 others, all residents of Mantur Road, Aralikatti colony, Hubballi. They were arrested on the allegation of forming an unlawful assembly in violation of COVID-19 lockdown norms and pelting stones and bricks at the police. It was argued that they had stepped outside only to offer prayers and the police had registered a false case.