Hubballi to host seminar on Panchagavya Ayurveda Treatment tomorrow

May 19, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A few hundred delegates from across the State are expected to participate in a one-day seminar on Panchagavya Ayurveda Treatment to be held in Hubballi on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, president of the reception committee of the seminar and Managing Director of Swarnaa Group V.S.V. Prasad said that the one-day seminar will have experts from the field speaking on various topics.

And, there will also be a display of cow-based products and medicine. The seminar will be held at Sawai Gandharva Hall at Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi.

Mr. Prasad said that the seminar is aimed at bringing experts working on Panchagavya Ayurveda Treatment in different parts of the country together and help them deliberate on the outcomes of various treatment methods adapted in different regions.

He said that Chairman of Panchagavya Clinical Registry, Gujarat, Dr. Hitesh Jani will be the key speaker. Along with him, G. Raghavan of Goseva Gatividhi, Dr. Anand Katti of Government Ayurvedic Medical College, Bengaluru, and others are among prominent speakers at the seminar.

The technical sessions will begin after the inauguration at 9 a.m. in the presence of Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Moorusavir Mutt and it will go on till 6 p.m.

Subsequently, there will be Bhajan Sandhya programme by vocalist Ajit Kadkade from Mumbai.

Organising secretary Dattatreya Bhat said that efforts are on to sensitise people on the significance of cow-based products. Steps will also be taken to prevail upon governments in various States to stop beef export, he said.

Dr. Siddanagouda Patil of Arogya Bharati said that clinical trials are under way with regard to treatment of cancer through cow-based medicine. And, several patients have experienced improvement after getting Panchagavya treatment, he added.