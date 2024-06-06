Hubballi to host All India Open FIDE Rated Rapid Chess tournament

Rotary Club of Hubballi North in association with KLE Technological University, Hubballi, and the Dharwad District Chess Association (DDCA) is conducting an All India Open FIDE Rated Rapid Chess Tournament in Hubballi on June 22 and 23.

Addressing presspersons along with president of DDCA Arvind Yeri in Hubballi on Thursday, president of Rotary Club of Hubballi North Nagaraj Shetti said that the Rapid Chess Tournament will carry a total cash prize of ₹2 lakh ad 75 trophies.

The tournament is being held under the auspices of Karnataka State Chess Association (KSCA), recognized by All India Chess Federation (AICF) and FIDE. The venue is Dr. Prabhakar Kore Indoor Sports Arena.

Registrar of KLE Technological University Basavaraj Anami spoke about the arrangements being made for the tournament.

Prof. Nagaraj Shetti said that the prizes will be given to the top 30 players and the winner will take home a cash prize of ₹35,000.

This apart, prizes for best women player, best veteran player, best unrated player, best Dharwad district player and best Hubballi player will be given, he said.

He said that in the age category, top five prizes will be given for boys and girls of U-8, U-10, U-12, and U-14 along with recognising younger kid and the elder players.

“Registration fee for the tournament is ₹1,000 and AICF and KSCA registration is compulsory for the players. The tournament will be played under the FIDE law of chess. And, nine rounds will be played. The time of control for a game is 20 minutes with a 5 second increment from move number one. The registration is free for grandmasters, women grandmasters, international masters and women international masters,” he said.

Prof. Basavaraj Anami said that Vasant B.H. will be the Arbiter for the tournament. Event chairman Suresh Chindi, Gymkhana chairman (KLE Technological University) Vijaykumar N., M.R. Patil, Madhav Kolhar, Srinivas Indrali and Girish Patil were present.

For more information, call Prof. Nagaraj Shetti on Ph: 9611979743, Prof. Vijaykumar Ph: 8660783804 or Vinay Kurthkoti on Ph: 9448116515.