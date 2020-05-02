Hubballi students develop automatic sanitiser dispenser

At a time when the use of sanitisers has become crucial, Hubballi-based engineering students have developed an automatic sanitiser dispenser unit to help those engaged in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities emphasise using masks and social distancing to help fight the infection, but equally important is the use of sanitisers regularly.

However as holding the bottle of sanitiser itself has become a bit risky, the engineering students from KLE Technological University, Hubballi, have devised a simple technique to make it automatic.

Karthik V.R., Abhilash G., Vinayak, Praveen, Santosh and Abilash K. have designed the automatic sanitiser dispenser unit which is sensor-based.

The students said that as it would be difficult for doctors and nurses, serving in isolation wards to use the sanitiser without touching the bottle, they thought of developing an automatich dispenser.

As the new unit operates on sensor, the doctors and nurses will not have to touch or press it. They place their hand below the nozzle and the unit will automatically dispense a stipulated amount of the sanitiser, they said.

The students were guided by Ravi Guttal of KLE Technological University and S.V. Mulkimath of KIMS.

The students recently handed over the sanitiser unit to Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani for use at the KIMS isolation ward. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar and Deputy Commisioner of Dharwad Deepa M. have lauded the students’ innovation.