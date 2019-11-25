Hubballi student part of AIM study tour to Russia

Royston Vedamuthu, a class X student from St. Paul’s School, Hubballi, who has to his credit a few innovative models, has been selected to be part of a 25-member Indian delegation to Russia.

Under the AIM-Sirius Deep Technology Learning and Innovation Programme — Next Steps (Students), a 25-member Indian delegation will head to Sochi in Russia on November 29. The study tour is from November 29 to December 7.

Royston has an interest in data analytics and frontier technologies and has various innovative products at the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) at the school. He had earlier designed ‘XNR’ (Power Generating Shoe), which was among the top 15 projects at the national level under the smart mobility segment in 2017-18.

His other innovation ‘Aquasaver’ was selected to be one among the top 25 innovations under the water conservation segment at the national level contest in 2018-19. According to a press release from the school, Royston’s selection is in recognition of his innovative projects.

Royston was guided by Mentor of Change Amit Kulkarni and ATL in-charge Vemareddy. The school has ATL (Atal Tinkering Lab) funded by Atal Innovation Mission, which helps in developing scientific temper among students.