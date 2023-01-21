ADVERTISEMENT

Hubballi sky dotted with myriad colours, as two-day kite festival begins

January 21, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day International Kite Festival began in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Kites of different sizes, shapes, patterns, and myriad colours dotted the Hubballi skies as the International Kite Festival began in Hubballi on Saturday. Kite flyers from across the country and abroad are participating in it.

The two-day event, which has various other events including dance and music programmes, competitions for students and women, is being held at the playground opposite Venkateshwar Temple.

It has been been organised by the Union Minister Pralhad Joshi-promoted Kshamata Samsthe of Hubballi.

Flyers from 15 countries, including the U.S.A., Australia, Malaysia, Belgium, Canada, Turkey, and many from across India are participating in the event. The event is part of an initiative to develop the ‘Brand Hubballi-Dharwad’

Mr. Joshi symbolically inaugurated the festival on Saturday and earlier, he along with former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar inaugurated the various competitions being held as part of the festival.

After the formal inauguration, kites took to the sky one by one and with the winds favouring them, more kite flyers joined them as the crowd cheered them.

The two-day International Kite Festival began in Hubballi on Saturday.

Kannada blockbuster Kantara too figured in this year’s festival with one of the kites portraying the poster of the protagonist of the movie.

After sunset, many illuminated kites rose to the skies and simultaneously dance and music programmes began attracting people.

The two-day International Kite Festival began in Hubballi on Saturday with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurating it.

