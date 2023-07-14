ADVERTISEMENT

Hubballi Shooting Academy wins 15 medals

July 14, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Shooters from Hubballi Shooting Academy who won medals in the 11th State-level Shooting Championship. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shooters from Hubballi Shooting Academy, Hubballi, have won a total of 15 medals, four gold, six silver and five bronze, in the 11th State-level Shooting Championship held in Bengaluru recently.

According to a release issued by the academy, 80 shooters of the academy took part in the championship in which 800 shooters from across the State participated.

Aishwarya Balehosur from the academy won three gold medals and three silver medals, while a team comprising Manwita Badni, Amruta Kabadi and Sanja Chikkanagoudar won a gold medal in the 10 m Air Rifle event of N.R. Sub Youth category.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooters were trained by national-level shooter Raichandra Balehosur, founder of the academy Shivanand Balehosur has said in the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US