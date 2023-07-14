HamberMenu
Hubballi Shooting Academy wins 15 medals

July 14, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Shooters from Hubballi Shooting Academy who won medals in the 11th State-level Shooting Championship. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shooters from Hubballi Shooting Academy, Hubballi, have won a total of 15 medals, four gold, six silver and five bronze, in the 11th State-level Shooting Championship held in Bengaluru recently.

According to a release issued by the academy, 80 shooters of the academy took part in the championship in which 800 shooters from across the State participated.

Aishwarya Balehosur from the academy won three gold medals and three silver medals, while a team comprising Manwita Badni, Amruta Kabadi and Sanja Chikkanagoudar won a gold medal in the 10 m Air Rifle event of N.R. Sub Youth category.

The shooters were trained by national-level shooter Raichandra Balehosur, founder of the academy Shivanand Balehosur has said in the release.

