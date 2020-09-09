Hubballi Rly. Station to be renamedafter Siddharoodha Swami

HUBBALLI

09 September 2020 19:51 IST

Centre clears long-pending demand, says State can now issue gazette notification

A long-pending demand to rename Hubbballi Railway Station after Sri Siddharoodha Swami has been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs and now, the State government has to issue a gazette notification to complete the process.

In a letter to the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Karnataka, Undersecretary to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs Lalita T. Hedaoo has that the Union government has no objection to change the name of Hubballi Railway Station as Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station, Hubballi. She has referred to the letter of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of November 22, 2019 on this.

The Undersecretary has said that a letter of August 7, 2020 from the Ministry of Science and Technology intimating the spelling of the new name of the railway station in Devnagri and Roman scripts has been enclosed.

She has requested that the State government to now issue the required gazette notification spelling the new name accordingly in Devnagri (Hindi), Roman (English) and regional languages. The letter also has a mention of all the government agencies and offices concerned to which a copy of the gazette notification is required to be sent.

Meanwhile, South Western Railway has said that once the State government issues the gazette notification, the name of the railway station would be changed accordingly.

Minister for State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar have thanked the Union Home Minister and Railway Minister for approving the proposal to rename the railway station after Sri Siddharoodha Swami.

Various organisations that had sought renaming the railway station after the swamiji have welcomed the development and thanked the Union government.

The former President of Sri Siddharoodha Swami Trust Committee and DRUCC member Mahendra Singhi, office-bearers of Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industries, headed by KCCI president Mahendra Ladhad, and others have thanked the Union and State governments.