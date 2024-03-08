Hubballi residents suspend protest after municipal commissioner gives assurance to fulfill demands

March 08, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A four-day protest by residents of various localities on Karwar Road here demanding relocation of a dumping yard was suspended late on Thursday night, following specific assurances given by Municipal Commissioner Ishwar Ullgaddi.

The residents, who launched the protest under the aegis of Dumping Yard Removal Committee led by Congress leader Nagaraj Gouri, were upset over the apathy of the municipal authorities towards the hardships being caused due to the unscientific manner of treating solid waste at the dumping yard on Karwar Road.

Due to their protest, which received support from various organisations, the authorities diverted garbage tippers to the other dumping yard in Dharwad.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Gouri, who led the protest, said that Mr. Ullagaddi held talks with the protestors at the protest site near the dumping yard on Thursday night and agreed to take specific steps to address the issues raised by them.

He said that the municipal commissioner has agreed to immediately stop burning legacy waste, segregating legacy waste and daily collected waste, constructing a compound wall around the garbage yard, resolving the stray dog problem, drilling borewell, employing manpower for waste segregation and ensuring prevention of garbage fire.

Mr. Gouri said that because of the protest, the municipal authorities have now agreed to drill borewell at the dumping yard site starting Monday. This apart, five water tankers will be stationed at the site for immediately extinguishing any garbage fire, he said.

He said that apart from promising to deploying 73 civic workers at the dumping yard for waste segregation, the municipal commissioner has cleared the salary dues of 20 workers. A sum of ₹3 crore will be spent to build a compound wall, which, in turn, will help curb the stray dog menace, he said.

He said that following the assurances, they have suspended the agitation. Now, they will wait for the authorities to fulfil the promises made, he added.