Hubballi resident found murdered, his phone missing

January 31, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A youth’s body was found in a half-burnt state in an open land off Karwar Road in Hubballi on Wednesday.

The youth has been identified as 24-year-old Vijay Basava, a resident of Maruti Nagar, Heggeri in Hubballi.

The youth, who went out on Tuesday evening after returning from office, did not come back home, subsequently. His family members who launched searching for him found the half-burnt body in an open land.

Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, along with Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Rajeev, Assistant Commissioner of P. Vijaykumar, visited the spot.

A dog squad was pressed into service. Forensic experts visited the spot.

The Police Commissioner said that the case will be investigated from all angles and further steps will be taken based on forensic and post-mortem reports.

The deceased used to work in a private telephone company as team leader.

Meanwhile, Vishal, younger brother of the deceased, told presspersons that his brother went out at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday and had called him around 10.30 p.m.

“He, however, did not return and we called him around 1 a.m. only to find his phone switched off. Enquiries with his friends and acquaintances did not yield any result. When we came looking for him on Wednesday morning we found his bike near Chatni Complex and someone told us that a man had been murdered and the body set on fire. He was soft spoken and mingled with everyone. We don’t know why he was killed, his mobile phone is also missing,” Vishal said.

During investigation, the police have found liquor bottles and stones with blood stains near the body.

