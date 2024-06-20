ADVERTISEMENT

Hubballi-Rameswaram weekly special train services extended

Published - June 20, 2024 08:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Board has approved the extension of the periodicity of Train Nos 07355/07356 SSS Hubballi-Rameswaram-SSS Hubballi Weekly Express Special (Train on Demand) with existing timings and stoppages, a release from South Western Railway has said.

As per the release, Train No 07355 SSS Hubballi-Rameswaram Weekly Express Special will continue its service from July 6 to December 28, 2024. Earlier, this train was notified to run up to June 29, 2024.

Similarly, Train No 07356 Rameswaram-SSS Hubballi Weekly Express Special will continue its service from July 7 to December 29, 2024. Earlier, this train was notified to run up to June 30, 2024.

Temporary cancellation

Meanwhile, in order to facilitate essential safety-related and engineering works being undertaken between Sanvordem and Kulem stations, DEMU special trains (07379/07380) operating between Kulem and Vasco-da-Gama stations have been temporarily cancelled from June 21 to August 17, the release said.

