Hubballi railway station gets second entrance

The long-pending demand for a second entrance from Gadag Road side to the busy Hubballi railway station finally materialised on Wednesday, with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi inaugurating the facility in the presence of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar.

The inauguration coincided with the dedication of the bypass railway line between Amaragol and Kusugal, which will avoid entry of goods trains into Hubballi railway station. The Minister also symbolically unfurled the monumental 100-ft national flag at Dharwad railway station.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration, Mr. Joshi said the Hubballi railway station, where the headquarters of the South Western Railway Zone was situated, should have at least two more platforms. Mentioning about the proposed construction of two platforms at the railway station, he said they were not sufficient and emphasised the need to make them pass-through lines.

But the Union Minister was happy with the railway officials for installing the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma at the second entrance of the railway station, which he said was commendable.

The second entrance has been constructed at a cost of ₹70 lakh and the bypass line at a cost of ₹150 crore.

Referring to the various changes in the railways in the second term of the BJP rule at the Centre, Mr. Joshi said he would appeal to the Railway Board to increase the frequency of the train to Varanasi from biweekly to four times a week.

Mr. Angadi said the Hubballi railway station would be developed on the lines of the ones in Benglauru and Mysuru.

The Minister said all the railway stations in the country would be developed similar to airports in the coming days. Regarding the Golden Chariot, the services of which have been stopped, he said he had already spoken to Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi and requested him to take measures to relaunch the train soon.