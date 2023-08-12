HamberMenu
Hubballi railway station gets digital cloakroom

Smart self-service IOT-based lockers with enhanced security can be operated using OTP authentication on the users’ mobile devices

August 12, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

The Hindu Bureau
Digital smart cloakroom (digital luggage locker facility) is now available at Sri Siddharoodh Swami Hubballi railway station.

Digital smart cloakroom (digital luggage locker facility) is now available at Sri Siddharoodh Swami Hubballi railway station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Railway passengers will now be able to use the services of a digital smart cloakroom (digital luggage locker facility) at Sri Siddharoodh Swami Hubballi railway station.

According to press release by the public relations wing of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway, SafeCloak, the digital luggage locker facility has been launched at Platform No. 1 at SSS Hubballi railway station. The new facility can be used by passengers via their mobile phones.

The digital luggage lockers are smart self-service IOT-based lockers with enhanced security that can be operated using OTP authentication on the users’ mobile devices.

These lockers come with more space and easy user experience at a very nominal price. The passengers can choose a locker of their choice, make digital payment and keep their luggage securely in the lockers. SafeCloaks are provided by CloakTech Solutions Private Limited, the release said.

The facility contract has been awarded under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS). Apart from generating non-fare revenue for Railways, it will also provide improved cloakroom service for the passengers through secured lockers and digital payment facility, the release said.

