Hubballi Railway Division sees record freight growth

Hubballi Division of South Western Railway (SWR) has achieved an originating freight loading of 2,810 million tonnes and registered a growth of 68.9%. Thereby, it earned ₹250.05 crore in revenue, which is a growth of 77.49% compared to April 2020.

Addressing a virtual press conference with Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde, Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division of SWR Arvind Malkhede said on Monday that overall business and agriculture in North Karnataka have been robust as can be seen from the despatches of these commodities by train. Meanwhile, loading of iron ore too registered a growth of 192%, he said.

Mr. Malkhede said that persistent efforts by BDU (Business Development Units) had resulted in more loading of foodgrains from the region. “For seven months in a row from October 2020, parcel revenue of Hubballi Division has been over ₹1 crore per month and the division earned the highest ever parcel earning of ₹1.44 crore in April 2021,” he said.

He said that in the last six months, seven level crossing gates have been eliminated through construction of road underbridges — three in Belagavi, three in Ballari and one in Dharwad district.

The Divisional Manager said that in the fight against corona, 42% of staff of Hubballi Division have been vaccinated so far.

Mentioning that as on May 9, Indian Railways has delivered nearly 4,200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen through 268 tankers to various States across the country, he said that six cryogenic containers of 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached Bengaluru on Tuesday from Tatanagar in Jamshedpur.