Founder-trustee of Vaishnodevi Temple and priest Devappajja was stabbed to death at Ishwar Nagar in Hubball on Sunday night.

Devappajja’s followers include film star Shilpa Shetty who used to visit Hubballi to get his blessings.

The ghastly murder took place in front of the temple. The assailants reportedly stabbed him and escaped from the scene.

Although local people rushed him to a hospital, he couldn’t survive.

Senior police officials visited the spot.