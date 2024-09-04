Hubballi Police arrest notorious rowdy Bachcha Khan on parole in Bengaluru

Notorious rowdy and murder convict Bachcha Khan, who was on parole, has been arrested in Bengaluru by the City Crime Branch (CCB) of Hubballi Dharwad on the charge of extortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with Khan, the police have arrested seven of his aides in Hubballi Dharwad, Syed Ali, Irfan, Suraj Jamkhandi, Dadapeer Halageri, Moinkhan Patel, Tousif Nippani and Nizamuddin Kerekatti.

The case pertains to making threat calls to a resident of Mantur village on the outskirts of Hubballi who wanted to sell his land but the deal is not yet completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant received several calls from two mobile numbers in which life threats were issued demanding ₹1 crore as ransom. The CCB, which registered the case, has now arrested the accused.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said that the accused Bachcha Khan who was lodged in Ballari prison was out on a 45-day parole he obtained on August 2.

“He is an accused in the murder of Fruit Irfan in Hubballi and has been sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder in Bengaluru. He is accused of making threat calls to several people through his aides. People who have been troubled by his aides can voluntarily file complaints with us. Or, we will call them for inquiry based on the calls made to them by the accused,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.