ADVERTISEMENT

Hubballi-Pandharpur special trains from today

Published - November 08, 2024 08:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway will run unreserved special trains for six trips between Shri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Railway Station and Pandharpur Railway Station to accommodate passengers attending the Kartika Ekadasi festival celebrations in Maharashtra, a release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, Train No 07313 SSS Hubballi-Pandharpur unreserved special train will leave SSS Hubballi at 7.45 p.m. every evening from November 9 to 15 (except November 13) and reach Pandharpur at 4.30 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 07314 Pandharpur-SSS Hubballi unreserved special will leave Pandharpur at 6 a.m. daily from November 10 to 16 (except November 14) and reach SSS Hubballi at 4.30 p.m. the same day.

En route, these special trains will halt at Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa, Khanapur, Desur, Belagavi, Pachhapur, Gokak Road, Ghatprabha, Chikkodi Road, Raybag, Chincholi, Kudachi, Ugar Khurd, Shedbal, Vijayanagar, Miraj, Sulgare, Kavathe-Mahankal, Dhalgaon, Jath Road and Sangola.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They will have 12 coaches, i.e., 10 general second-class coaches and two second-class luggage-cum-brake vans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US