Hubballi-Pandharpur special trains from today

Published - November 08, 2024 08:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway will run unreserved special trains for six trips between Shri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Railway Station and Pandharpur Railway Station to accommodate passengers attending the Kartika Ekadasi festival celebrations in Maharashtra, a release said.

Accordingly, Train No 07313 SSS Hubballi-Pandharpur unreserved special train will leave SSS Hubballi at 7.45 p.m. every evening from November 9 to 15 (except November 13) and reach Pandharpur at 4.30 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 07314 Pandharpur-SSS Hubballi unreserved special will leave Pandharpur at 6 a.m. daily from November 10 to 16 (except November 14) and reach SSS Hubballi at 4.30 p.m. the same day.

En route, these special trains will halt at Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa, Khanapur, Desur, Belagavi, Pachhapur, Gokak Road, Ghatprabha, Chikkodi Road, Raybag, Chincholi, Kudachi, Ugar Khurd, Shedbal, Vijayanagar, Miraj, Sulgare, Kavathe-Mahankal, Dhalgaon, Jath Road and Sangola.

They will have 12 coaches, i.e., 10 general second-class coaches and two second-class luggage-cum-brake vans.

