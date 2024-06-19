ADVERTISEMENT

Hubballi-Mumbai flight services to resume on July 15

Published - June 19, 2024 07:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai will resume on July 15, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Joshi has said that Indigo Airlines will resume its daily flight service between Hubballi and Mumbai on July 15. This comes after he took up the issue with the airline’s management.

Accordingly, flight no 6E736 Mumbai-Hubballi flight will leave Mumbai at 3 p.m. and reach Hubballi at 4.10 p.m. And, flight no 6E737 Hubballi-Mumbai flight will take off from Hubballi Airport at 4.40 p.m. and land at Mumbai Airport at 5.50 p.m.

Mr. Joshi has said that after continuous correspondence with Indigo Airlines, a positive response has been received and the flight service will boost the comprehensive development of the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He has thanked Indigo Airlines and the Civil Aviation Ministry for the decision on resumption of flight services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US