Hubballi-Mumbai flight services to resume on July 15

Flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai will resume on July 15, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Joshi has said that Indigo Airlines will resume its daily flight service between Hubballi and Mumbai on July 15. This comes after he took up the issue with the airline’s management.

Accordingly, flight no 6E736 Mumbai-Hubballi flight will leave Mumbai at 3 p.m. and reach Hubballi at 4.10 p.m. And, flight no 6E737 Hubballi-Mumbai flight will take off from Hubballi Airport at 4.40 p.m. and land at Mumbai Airport at 5.50 p.m.

Mr. Joshi has said that after continuous correspondence with Indigo Airlines, a positive response has been received and the flight service will boost the comprehensive development of the region.

He has thanked Indigo Airlines and the Civil Aviation Ministry for the decision on resumption of flight services.

