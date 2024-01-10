ADVERTISEMENT

Hubballi Lions School to provide free education to five children as part of golden jubilee celebrations

January 10, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Hubballi

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of Lions English Medium School Jayaprakash Tenginakai addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

As  part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Lions English Medium School, Hubballi, members of the school management have decided to adopt five children and give free education to them up to class 10.

Addressing presspersons  in Hubballi on Wednesday, chairman of the school Jayaprakash Tenginkai said that they plan to increase the number of students being adopted for free education in a gradual manner.

Mr. Tenginakai said that while the golden jubilee celebrations of the school will be held on Friday, the alumni association of the school will hold a global meet of alumni with the theme, “Marali-Gudig-Together again forever friends” on Saturday.

The golden jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. Chairman of KLE Society, Belagavi, Prabhakar Kore will inaugurate the Lion Siddanna Yavgal Memorial Golden jubilee Hall Annexe built to mark the occasion.

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will inaugurate the Lion Nirmal Kumar Javali Pavilion, he said.

He said that the school will display the alumni icon chart to motivate and encourage students to reach their goals and achieve their dreams.

On the occasion, felicitation to achievers among the alumni will be done.

Member of Legislative Assembly Srinivas Mane, managing director of Telangana State Road Corporation Vishwanath Sajjanar and Capt. Naveen Nagappa will participate as guests.

