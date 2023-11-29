ADVERTISEMENT

Hubballi-Kottayam special train to run only seven trips instead of the earlier eight

November 29, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to cancel one trip of Train Nos 07305/07306 SSS Hubballi-Kottayam-SSS Hubballi Weekly Special Express in view of operational constraints, a release said.

As per earlier schedule, Train Nos 07305/07306 SSS Hubballi-Kottayam-SSS Hubballi Weekly Special Express was to run eight trips. However, now it has been reduced to seven trips.

As per earlier notification, the special train was to run from Hubballi from December 2 to January 20, 2024 and from Kottayam from December 3 to January 20, 2024.

As per the revised schedule, Train No 07305 SSS Hubballi-Kottayam Weekly Special Express will leave SSS Hubballi at 10.30 a.m. on Saturdays from December 2 to January 13, 2024 and reach Kottayam at 8.15 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 07306 Kottayam-SSS Hubballi Weekly Special Express will leave Kottayam at 11 a.m. on Sundays from December 3 to January 14, 2024 and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 9.50 a.m. next day.

