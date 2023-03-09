Hubballi Jagglagi Habba draws a huge crowd

March 09, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hubballi Jaggalagi Habba, an attempt to revive the traditional flavour of Holi festivities by inviting folk troupes that play various types of traditional drums, received an overwhelming response this time with people actively participating in it.

The initiative was started almost a decade ago by a group of like-minded people who wanted to revive the folk art forms and slowly discontinue the DJ culture. At present, BJP leader and State party general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai is taking forward the initiative with the support of other like-minded people.

This time, the event evoked overwhelming response with 41 folk troupes, 235 Jaggalagi (also Jaggalige- traditional big drum that is rolled on the ground while playing) troupes taking part in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spirit of celebration pervaded the streets of the central business district as the robust beats of the traditional percussion instruments halagi, rana halagi and jaggalagi reverberated in the air. The beats became intense as hundreds of people cheered the folk artistes and members of various Holi pandals playing the instruments.

A host of religious heads from various mutts attended the inaugural ceremony of the habba in the presence of seer of Moorusavir Mutt Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami. They lauded the initiative by Mr. Mahesh Tenginakai and others for reviving the traditional folk art forms.

Folk troupes from Sulla, Chabbi, Byahatti, Pale, Tarihal, Soorashettikoppa, Shivalli, Amaragol, Marewada and surrounding villages took part in the procession held as part of the habba. A procession passed through Victoria Road, Bani Oni, Station Road, Maratha Galli, Broadway, Durgad Bail, Belgaum Galli, Pendar Galli, Tulajabhavani Circle and Dajibanpet before concluding at the originating point, the Moorusavir Mutt.