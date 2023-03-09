HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hubballi Jagglagi Habba draws a huge crowd

Scores of folk troupes participate in the annual event which is an attempt to revive the traditional flavour of Holi festivities

March 09, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Traditional drum players taking part in a procession as part of the habba in Hubballi on Thursday.

Traditional drum players taking part in a procession as part of the habba in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The Hubballi Jaggalagi Habba, an attempt to revive the traditional flavour of Holi festivities by inviting folk troupes that play various types of traditional drums, received an overwhelming response this time with people actively participating in it.

A group performing the traditional tiger dance during the habba in Hubballi on Thursday.

A group performing the traditional tiger dance during the habba in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The initiative was started almost a decade ago by a group of like-minded people who wanted to revive the folk art forms and slowly discontinue the DJ culture.  At present, BJP leader and State party general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai is taking forward the initiative with the support of other like-minded people.

This time, the event evoked overwhelming response with 41 folk troupes, 235 Jaggalagi (also Jaggalige- traditional big drum that is rolled on the ground while playing) troupes taking part in it.

Another troupe giving a performance during the Hubballi Jaggalagi Habba on Thursday.

Another troupe giving a performance during the Hubballi Jaggalagi Habba on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

A spirit of celebration pervaded the streets of the central business district as the robust beats of the traditional percussion instruments halagi, rana halagi and jaggalagi reverberated in the air. The beats became intense as hundreds of people cheered the folk artistes and members of various Holi pandals playing the instruments.

A host of religious heads from various mutts attended the inaugural ceremony of the habba in the presence of seer of Moorusavir Mutt Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami. They lauded the initiative by Mr. Mahesh Tenginakai and others for reviving the traditional folk art forms.

Folk troupes from Sulla, Chabbi, Byahatti, Pale, Tarihal, Soorashettikoppa, Shivalli, Amaragol, Marewada and surrounding villages took part in the procession held as part of the habba. A procession passed through Victoria Road, Bani Oni, Station Road, Maratha Galli, Broadway, Durgad Bail, Belgaum Galli, Pendar Galli, Tulajabhavani Circle and Dajibanpet before concluding at the originating point, the Moorusavir Mutt.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.