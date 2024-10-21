Hubballi hosts Rail Chaupal as part of Swachhata Abhiyan

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Abhiyan 4.0 of the Railways, a Rail Chaupal was organized at SSS Hubballi Railway Station on Monday.

The primary objective of this initiative was to directly engage with passengers, gather feedback on cleanliness and address their concerns and suggestions regarding station hygiene.

During the interaction, Divisional Railway Manager Harsh Khare highlighted the efforts made by the Railways towards improving cleanliness across stations in the division.

He also told the passengers about the various initiatives being implemented under the Swachhata Abhiyan that have led to noticeable improvements in hygiene standards.

Passengers present at the event appreciated the cleanliness at stations and expressed their satisfaction with the steps being taken by the Railways.

Many also provided valuable suggestions to further enhance the hygiene standards.

Mr. Harsh Khare told them that their feedback will be taken into consideration to improve passenger amenities.

Similar Rail Chaupal was also conducted in Dharwad, Belagavi and Bagalkot railway stations of the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway.

Mr. Harsh Khare emphasised the importance of passenger involvement in making railway services more efficient and user friendly.

A large number of passengers participated in the event, reflecting their interest in the ongoing initiatives.

The Rail Chaupal initiative highlights the commitment of the Railways to fostering open communication with passengers, ensuring that their voices are heard and acted upon for better travel experiences.

As part of Special Campaign 4.0, South Western Railway is focused on institutionalizing cleanliness in public offices.

Special focus is given on weeding out old physical files and keeping the offices clean. A large-scale cleanliness drive is being undertaken in all offices in the South Western Railway Zone.

Further, various campaigns have been conducted to sensitise the public on the Swachhata mission. One such initiative is Rail Chaupal, wherein passengers are directly involved in it.

It was held under the leadership of Mr. Harsh Khare.

Other officers ADRM/OP T. Vishnu Bhushan, ADRM/G Santosh K. Verma, ADRM/OP Sanjay Kumar Singh and others were present, said a release from Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanamadi.