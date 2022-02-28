Hubballi hosts 66th Railway Week celebrations

20 efficiency shields presented during a function held at Rail Soudha

South Western Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore along with representatives of the three railway divisions of the zone during the 66th Railway Week celebrations in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway, which bagged the overall efficiency shield for 2020-21, was presented the shield at the 66th Railway Week celebrations at Rail Soudha in Hubballi recently.

South Western Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore and other officials presented efficiency shields and various awards to different railway divisions at the function which was held in the virtual mode owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

The e-Railway week celebration was held to recognise and appreciate the excellent work of the railway units. Speaking at the virtual celebrations, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore elaborated on the major performance highlights of the railway zone in the current fiscal and congratulated all employees and officials for their commitment and dedication.

Mr. Sanjeev Kishore appealed to all members of the zonal railway family to rededicate themselves to take the railway zone to greater heights in the coming years.

In all, he presented efficiency shields in 20 different categories. While Bengaluru Division bagged the efficiency shield, the best maintained station (major) was won by Yesvantpur Railway Station and the best railway station (minor) was won by Shravanabelagola Railway (Bengaluru Division).

Winners of other efficiency shields are: Accounts, Electrical, Engineering, Medical, Personnel and Security Efficiency Shields — Bengaluru Division, Commercial, Mechanical and Operating, Inter Divisional Safety Efficiency Shields and Inter Divisional Rajbhasha Rolling Shield — Hubballi Division, Signal & Telecommunication Efficiency Shield — Mysuru Division, Stores Efficiency Shield — Diesel Shed Depot, Krishnarajapuram and Diesel Shed Depot Bengaluru Division, and Workshop Efficiency Shield — Mysuru Workshop.

The best performing construction unit — Combined team of DyCEs of Engineering, S&T, Electrical (General) & Electrical (TRD) for construction of Modern World Class Passenger Terminal (SMVB), Baiyyappanahalli.

The best maintained running room — Toranagallu, Hubballi Division and Chikkajajur of Mysuru Division, the best maintained rake — 16526/16525 KSR Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari-KSR Benglauru Island Express, the best maintained diesel shed — Diesel Shed Loco, Krishnarajapuram of Bengaluru Division.

Awards

During the virtual ceremony, individual awards were announced for 28 gazetted officers and 295 employees. Along with individual awards, 10 women of the year awards were also announced.

Principal heads of all departments, senior officers of the zone and divisions, office-bearers of recognised unions, President of South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation Vandana Srivastava and other office-bearers were present.

Principal Chief Personnel Officer Alok Kumar welcomed the gathering and Chief Personnel Officer/Admin Harikrishnan proposed a vote of thanks.