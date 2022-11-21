Hubballi Half Marathon sees enthusiastic participation

November 21, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hubballi Half Marathon organised by Hubballi Fitness Club (HFC) with the objective of creating awareness on keeping one physically fit, saw enthusiastic participation from people from all walks of life with kids to senior citizens actively participating in it on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anilakumara and Preenu Yadav covered a distance of 21.1 km in one hour eight minutes and one hour 26 minutes respectively to emerge as winners in men’s and women’s category (18-34 age group), respectively. The half marathon was conducted in three main distance categories of 21.1 km., 10 km, 5km, and various age groups.

Founder of Deshpande Foundation and serial entrepreneur Gururaj Deshpande flagged off the half marathon at KLE Institute of Technology in the presence of President of HFC S.P. Baligar, founder members G.C. Patil, Maheshkumar S. and others on Sunday.

Witnessing the overwhelming response for the half marathon, Mr. Deshpande, who was supposed to catch a flight to Bengaluru after the launch, cancelled his plans to stay back and honour the winners of the event, coordinator Mr. Maheshkumar told The Hindu.

The eighth edition of the Hubballi Half Marathon concluded at the originating point, where all the winners in different categories were given total 66 cash prizes worth ₹5 lakh.

Trending

Winners

21.1K Run: (Men 18-34) Anilakumara, Sushant Jedhe, Naveen S. Patil; (Women 18-34) Preenu Yadav, Archana K.M., Purva Redkar.

10K Run: (Men 18-34) Vivek More, Abhishek Devkate., Nitin M; (Women 18-34) Prajakta Shindhe, Rakshita A.J., Priya Bagewadi.

5K Run: (Men Above 18) Sunil N.D., Cibin Changappa, Manikantha Madiwalar; (Women Above 18) Rohini Patil, Vijayalaxmi Karlingannavar, Shahin Dharwad