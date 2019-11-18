Hubballi half-marathon attracts foreign nationals

In the Hubballi half-marathon which saw participation from across the State, neighbouring Maharashtra and abroad, including those from Kenya, Japan and Canada, Kenyan national Philip Kiptoo and Asha T.P. emerged the winners in men and women’s category, respectively.

Hubballi Fitness Club (HFC) organised the annual 21-km half-marathon in association with various associations and organisations in Hubballi on Sunday and hundreds of runners from different walks of life and students took part in it.

Earlier, actor and marathon runner Suman Nagarkar flagged off the event organised on the theme, Run for Health, at the KLE Institute of Technology on Airport Road. She subsequently presented prizes to the winners of various categories.

While the event attracted participation from foreign nationals, 87-year-old Janardhan Bylahalli from Bengaluru surprised every one by completing the 21-km run, while emerging second in the seniors (60+) category.

Police Commissioner R. Dileep, CEO of Deshpande Foundation Vivek Pawar, Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani, event coordinator Mahesh Kumar Shankar, S.P. Baligar of HFC and others were present.

Winners

Men: 21-km Open Category — Philip Kiptoo, Gangappa Tambur and Mahakuteshwar; Veterans (45 to 60) — Pandurang Patil, Sunil Shinde and Hakaru Matsuri; Seniors (60 +) — Balasaheb and Janardhan Bylahalli.

10-km Open — Siddappa Gundagi, Manjunath Desai, Maloth Naresh; Veterans (45 to 60) — Ranjit Kanbarkar, Vishwas Chougale and Uday Mahajan; Seniors (60+) — Thimmayya Hegde, Bajrang Chavan and Basavaraj Bijjargi.

5-km Open — Prakash Haveri, Pundaleek Pujar and Gawade Navali; 15 to 18 — Pratap Chalawadi, Shivaji Jadhav and Kalmesh Chulaki; 12 to 15 — Sunil Kotabagi, Vinayak Rathod and Chirag P.K..

Women: 21 km Open Category — Asha T.P., Meghana K. and Shreya Sunthankar; Veterans Sarojini Mungarwadi.

10 km — Open — Shaheen Dharwad, Anita Olekar and Aishwarya Ambli; Veterans (40 to 60) — Vidya Sureban, Sujata Kumbar and Surekha Prabhu; Seniors (60+) Neelam Mahajan.

5 km — Open — Jyoti Kattimani, Divya B. and Mamata Gouda; 15-18 — Sanjana Kammar, Shruthi Savanur and Nanditha K.S.; 12 to 15 — Shreya K., Sridevi Poojeri and Pooja Poddapooja.