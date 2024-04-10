Hubballi girl emerges State topper in science stream

April 10, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Hubballi girl A. Vidyalakshmi, a student of Vidyaniketan Science PU College located at Bhairidevarakoppa, has secured the top position in the II PU examination in the science stream in the State.

Vidyalakshmi, daughter of railway section officer S. Akileswaran and home-maker R. Krithiga, told presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday that she studied hard and although she was expecting good score, she never expected that she will be the State topper.

Barring Hindi, Vidyalakshmi has scored cent per cent marks in all the remaining five subjects. “I had set a timetable for myself and accordingly, I studied continuously. This apart, I always had the support and cooperation of my college teachers and my parents,” she said.

Gift cheque

There was celebration on the college premises on Wednesday as students gathered to laud the achievement of their classmate Vidyalakshmi. They carried her on their shoulders to celebrate the occasion and then, distributed sweets.

Chairman of Vidyaniketan College Anil Kumar Chougala congratulated the student and handed over a gift cheque for ₹1 lakh to her. He said that continuous guidance and doubt clearance and support helped students achieve success in the examination.

